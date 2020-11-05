Global  
 

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play.

However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations.

Even the steadfastly loyal Fox News network called the election for Biden on Saturday.

In an attempt to substantiate Trump's claims of election rigging, the Trump campaign set up an election fraud hotline.


