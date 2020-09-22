South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov.

Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him.

Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box.

When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.

The governor also insisted 'dead people voted in Pennsylvania,' repeating an internet rumour that has been debunked by The New York Times.

But Stephanopoulos was equally unmoved, saying that the claims of voter fraud were unfounded.

It starts with providing evidence.

You still have not provided it.

