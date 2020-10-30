Global  
 

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule.

Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency.

Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.


Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? [Video]

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:23Published

