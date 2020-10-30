Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders
After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule.
Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency.
Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.
It was a mix of disappointment, suspicion, resignation and joy among residents in the Pennsylvania countryside Saturday (November 7) learning that their state had tipped the presidential race in Joe Biden's favor.
After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
