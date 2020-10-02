Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:38s - Published
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Beijing has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential victory.

But China's state-backed media has weighed in, saying it could be good news for bilateral relations going forward, especially when it comes to trade.

Eve Johnson reports.

Congratulations from around the world have poured in for President-elect Joe Biden However, one big player - China - has yet to make an official statement.

On Monday (November 11) morning the country's state-backed newspapers spoke up, striking an optimistic tone about the future.

An editorial in the influential Global Times said a Biden presidency would be mean more predictability, and that would be "in the common interests of people from both countries and the international community"...starting with trade.

The Global Times is linked to the Party's official newspaper and can at times be a glimpse into the thinking of its leaders.

Under President Donald Trump's administration, the U.S. launched a bruising tariff war with China.

Trump has warned that victory for Joe Biden would mean a win for China, and that Beijing would "own America." But there is little to suggest Beijing will find Biden a soft alternative.

He's called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "thug" and vowed to lead an international campaign to "pressure, isolate and punish China." His campaign has also labelled China's actions against Muslims in the country's western Xinjiang region "genocide" - a step further than current policy.

Even the Global Times acknowledged that a changing of the guard was unlikely to ease pressure on China when it came to issues like human rights.

But, in the China Daily, a separate editorial called for reviving trade talks, saying it was one of the last threads linking the two countries.

And a good start for restoring trust and understanding.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

In its third wave of the pandemic, the United States has become the first country to surpass 10 million cases. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Scott Morrison urged to match Joe Biden's pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050

 Political opponents are urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
SBS

US election: The two notable world leaders who didn't congratulate Joe Biden

 There were two notable holdouts among the world leaders who rushed to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the US elections: the leaders of Latin America's..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Newspapers savage Trump's tantrums after loss to Joe Biden

 US President Donald Trump hates a critical headline, so he won't be happy about the front pages being shared around the world.Newspapers have reacted with humour..
New Zealand Herald

Global Times Global Times

World leaders wish Trumps well [Video]

World leaders wish Trumps well

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? [Video]

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:23Published

What Biden's victory means for world

 From Beijing to Berlin - the BBC looks at the impact of the ideological shift in the White House.
BBC News

Diversification of supply chains top agenda at India-Italy virtual summit

 Currently, global supply chains are China dominated and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, an aggressive Beijing necessitated alternate supply chains by like-minded..
DNA

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders [Video]

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency. Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

It would be good if India learns something from Trump's defeat: Shiv Sena

 Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, "President Trump never deserved the position of head of the state. The American public rectified the mistake..
IndiaTimes

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

Chinese President Xi Jinping expedites railway-line project near Arunachal

 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday instructed officials to expedite the construction of the new USD 47.8 billion railway project connecting the country’s..
IndiaTimes
China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war [Video]

China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war

China's President Xi Jinping has promised to move its focus from exporting to strengthening the domestic economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Xi Jinping promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

 BEIJING: President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China..
WorldNews
The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move [Video]

The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to make Gilgit-Baltistan the nation's newest province has been met with fierce indignation in India. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Indian territory and illegally occupied by Pakistan. The move may have been driven by Beijing wanting to safeguard its interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, defence expert Sushant Sareen and Pakistani journalist Ahmer Shaheen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 32:20Published

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims [Video]

Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims

Hundreds of people participated in an anti-China protest in Canada’s Vancouver over atrocities against Uyghurs. The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Over 500 people participated in the protest raising anti-china slogans. Around seven human rights groups joined hands to express solidarity. Uyghurs are a Muslim minority group in China's northwest Xinjiang province. China has been accused of confining Uyghurs in concentration camps. Uyghurs have also accused Beijing of directing genocide of the community. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:09Published
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH [Video]

'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH

Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi hopes to hold power as country votes

 Millions have voted in Myanmar's general election, just the second since military rule ended in 2011. It comes five years after Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide..
WorldNews

Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers

 ATHENS: After years of delays caused by red tape, cutbacks and opposition from religious and political factions, the first government-funded mosque in Athens..
WorldNews

DNA Special: Curious case of offering 'namaz' at Mathura's Nand Baba Temple

 DNA analyses the truth behind two Muslim men offering 'namaz' at Mathura's Nand Baba Temple on October 29.
DNA
‘We don’t matter’: Rohingya deprived of vote in Myanmar elections [Video]

‘We don’t matter’: Rohingya deprived of vote in Myanmar elections

Thousands of Muslim-majority Rohingya, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, lament their exclusion from the polls.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

China Daily English-language daily newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party

Related news from verified sources

Chinese State Media Reacts to Biden Victory With Cautious Optimism

Propaganda outlets said a Biden presidency would most likely restore stability to frayed U.S.-China...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump or Biden, 'both are worse' for Russia

The counting of votes in the US presidential election continues. It is believed that the next...
PRAVDA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News

Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:55Published
Colorado reacts to Biden victory: Celebrations, pro-Trump protests erupt in Denver [Video]

Colorado reacts to Biden victory: Celebrations, pro-Trump protests erupt in Denver

Moments after news organizations called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, howling, elated screams and honking could be heard in parts of Denver Saturday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:09Published