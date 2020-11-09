Asia's Biggest Rivalry- Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata Derby is a classic Nativist vs Immigrant rivalry, much like the Old Firm derby.

Played out in the City of Joy - Kolkata, India, this is the biggest game in India's footballing calendar.The rivalry between the two clubs; Mohun Bagan A.C.

- a club of the natives of the city, and East Bengal - a club of the refugees who moved to Kolkata from the region now Bangladesh, divides the city not only on derby day but also with respect to their cultural and food habits in everyday life.While the fan culture has been traditional for a large portion of the almost 100 year derby, over the last 6 years a growing ultras culture has brought in a new dimension to this rivalry.