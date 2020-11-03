11092020 US House and Senate

Global  
 

Though Democrats won the Presidency the GOP still looks to grab the house and senate

Gop still up for grabs the democratic party won the white house in the 20-20 election.....but they weren't as successful elsewhere.

At least seven democrats lost house seats..

As for control of the senate......all eyes are on georgia.

Incumbent republican senators are in tight run-off races against democrats.

But if senate majority leader mitch mcconnell keeps his position, president-elect biden will likely have to adjust his goals




Election not yet resolved, with critical Catholic issues hanging in the balance

CNA Staff, Nov 3, 2020 / 11:06 pm (CNA).- Control of the White House and Senate remained unresolved...
2020 House and Senate races: Live updates

Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the House and Senate. Follow here for the latest...
Update On Balance Of Power On Capitol Hill

Democrats in the House and Senate failed to make the gains they signaled were within reach....
Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To "Defund The Police"

Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To "Defund The Police"

Rep. Jim Clyburn is one of the most respected members of the congress. He's a Democratic powerhouse who is credited with resurrecting Joe Biden's struggling Presidential campaign. According to..

In-depth: What happens to Kamala Harris' Senate seat

In-depth: What happens to Kamala Harris' Senate seat

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the White House, Harris will have to resign her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency

Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency

US stocks surged again in what's looking like it could be the market's best week in months. Investors are hoping Joe Biden will take the White House while Republicans will keep the Senate. Financial..

