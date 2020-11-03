Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Though Democrats won the Presidency the GOP still looks to grab the house and senate

11092020 US House and Senate

Gop still up for grabs the democratic party won the white house in the 20-20 election.....but they weren't as successful elsewhere.

At least seven democrats lost house seats..

As for control of the senate......all eyes are on georgia.

Incumbent republican senators are in tight run-off races against democrats.

But if senate majority leader mitch mcconnell keeps his position, president-elect biden will likely have to adjust his goals