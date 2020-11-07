Poster calling Tejashwi 'youngest future Bihar CM' put up in Patna

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s
A poster was put up in Bihar's Patna on occasion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 09 referring to him as 'the first youngest future Chief Minister of Bihar'.

Hoardings and posters have been erected in Patna to wish him on his 31st birthday.

Counting of votes for Bihar polls will be held tomorrow (November 10).


RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also put up in several parts of Patna. Several posters also referred to him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Counting of votes in the state will be done on Tuesday and exit polls have given a clear edge to the Tejashwi led Mahagathbandhan. He had led a massive campaign against the Nitish Kumar led NDA in the run up to the polls and managed to withdraw large crowds to his rallies. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to keep his birthday simple. He requested his party workers to remain at home and avoid turning up at his house to greet him. Hoardings and posters have been erected in Patna to wish him on his 31st birthday. Tejashwi's birthday has fallen a day before results of Bihar assembly elections.

 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results will be announced on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
After three rounds of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, preparations for the counting day are underway. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa on the preparations said that sufficient security force has been deployed to prevent any fiasco. He further explained about the tier-3 level security to be deployed at counting centers. HR Srinivasa said, "Election Commission of India has provided us with 19 companies of paramilitary force to guard all our strong rooms. So they formed the inner most core of the counting centers. Then in addition to that, we also have 59 companies of paramilitary force for maintain general law and order. At the counting centers we have three tier security. The inner most core is by paramilitary force, second tier is Bihar military police while the outer most cover is by district arm police. Across the district we have sufficient security force to prevent any incident pertaining the law and order."

 Bihar Election (Chunav) Result Latest News: The results of the Bihar assembly elections are due tomorrow, but Tejashwi Yadav has become the CM of the state..
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted on Bihar polls. He said that people of Bihar have voted for a change. He lambasted at BJP and JDU by saying that people of the state voted for a..

On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the..

Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07. Polling officers were seen making final preparations..

