Poster calling Tejashwi 'youngest future Bihar CM' put up in Patna

A poster was put up in Bihar's Patna on occasion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 09 referring to him as 'the first youngest future Chief Minister of Bihar'.

Hoardings and posters have been erected in Patna to wish him on his 31st birthday.

Counting of votes for Bihar polls will be held tomorrow (November 10).