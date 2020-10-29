Is a 2nd stimulus check coming?

Stimulus checks on their way to prisoners as Missouri attorney tries to intercept Pam Hupp’s checkMillions of $1,200 stimulus checks are now on their way to prisoners. Now one attorney is trying to make sure some of the money goes to a murder victim.
DWYM: Second Stimulus Check?With the election finally over – could that mean the stimulus check logjam may finally be broken? Here’s what we know about the much-anticipated second round of checks.
State will send $375 stimulus check to 435,000 Coloradans impacted by pandemicNegotiations for a new federal stimulus package remain underway, but Colorado officials are taking some action now, with Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announcing a one-time $375 payment to about..