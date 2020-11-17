Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits
On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.
Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus ReliefNearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.
Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly FadingEven if this Congress approves a second stimulus payment before Congress adjourns for the year in mid-December, it is unlikely the payments would reach most Americans before Christmas.
