Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Second stimulus check: GOP will move forward with stimulus once Trump exits, Biden says

President-elect Biden said the GOP will be more likely to negotiate on a stimulus bill without Trump...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief

Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:53Published
Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly Fading [Video]

Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly Fading

Even if this Congress approves a second stimulus payment before Congress adjourns for the year in mid-December, it is unlikely the payments would reach most Americans before Christmas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published
US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published