McDonald's Sets It's Sights On Winning The Chicken Sandwich Wars
McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich across the US in early 2021.
The fast-food giant has been working on a revamped chicken sandwich over the last year.
According to Business Insider McDonald's have allegedly been testing multiple sandwiches.
McDonald's new sandwich aims to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich wars.
Last year's Popeye's launched a supremely successful chicken sandwich.
Chick-fil-A's continuing success has proved that a high-quality chicken sandwich can drive sales.