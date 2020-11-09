McDonald's Sets It's Sights On Winning The Chicken Sandwich Wars

McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich across the US in early 2021.

The fast-food giant has been working on a revamped chicken sandwich over the last year.

According to Business Insider McDonald's have allegedly been testing multiple sandwiches.

McDonald's new sandwich aims to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich wars.

Last year's Popeye's launched a supremely successful chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-A's continuing success has proved that a high-quality chicken sandwich can drive sales.