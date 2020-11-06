Saints rout Bucs in one of Tom Brady’s worst career performance

Nick Wright: Saints deserve credit but Brady's Bucs should receive great scrutiny for WK 9 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright breaks down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints in week 9. He feels Drew Brees' Saints should be praised but Tom Brady's Bucs also deserve immense scrutiny for losing.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:51 Published 25 minutes ago

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED



Tom Brady struggled in his first game with Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints last night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up only 3 points against the Saints 38 and Brady threw 3 picks with just.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:34 Published 25 minutes ago