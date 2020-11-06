Downtown Denver business owners concerned over upcoming Home by 10 order, protests and cold weather
Rumors of a protest taking place along the 16th Street Mall was cause for concern to local business owners Friday night.
While a small, peaceful protest did take place, it remained around the Capitol building.
Now, businesses also have to deal with a new public health order and incoveniente weather over the weekend.
