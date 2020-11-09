Global  
 

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, down about 15.4% and shares of Gold Fields Limited down about 14.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Wayfair, trading lower by about 17.4% and AT Home Group, trading lower by about 16.9%.




