Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Precious Metals

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tempur Sealy International, down about 75.4% and shares of American Woodmark off about 8.3% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Silvercorp Metals, trading lower by about 12.5% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 8.2%.