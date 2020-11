Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News



Late night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:20 Published 4 days ago

'SNL' Recap: John Mulaney Hosts for Fourth Time, Weekend Update Tears Apart Trump | THR News



John Mulaney hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the fourth time on Halloween. Here are all the highlights from the spooky show. Credit: THR News Duration: 03:19 Published 1 week ago