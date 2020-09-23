Biden win strengthens EU's hand in post-Brexit trade deal talks, says German MEP Manfred Weber

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic". Report by Thomasl.
George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl.