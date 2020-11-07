Miley Cyrus' 2009 Hit 'Party in the U.S.A.' Re-Enters Top 200 Chart Following Joe Biden's Victory

Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call ElectionsPresident Donald Trump has so far refused to accept his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. Since his lead began to slip, Trump ratcheted up his baseless allegations about voter fraud, accusing..
Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly'Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump. But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of..
Demoralized AOC: "I May Quit Politics"The Democratic Party took back the White House. But, the party lost seats in the House and Senate. Political insiders, Democrats, and their donors have blamed far left Democratic Socialists and..