Canadian Museum Displays 11,000 Handmade Poppies Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 day ago Canadian Museum Displays 11,000 Handmade Poppies The "Poppy Project" is Niagara Falls History Museum's first foray into a Remembrance-Day-themed collaborative art installation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like