Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov.

9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede [Video]

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from last week's election.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Teen with stutter who spoke at DNC reflects on Biden win

 Brayden Harrington says former VP, who also stuttered as a child, gave him the confidence not to shy away from speaking
CBS News
Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases [Video]

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to helpfight the spread of coronavirus as the country passed 10 million confirmedcases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden implores Americans to wear masks as taskforce unveiled

 President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as he cheered news about the promising development of a..
New Zealand Herald

Weak Supreme Court case, real dangers for Americans: Will the Affordable Care Act survive?

 Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional [Video]

Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

Democrats fear the Supreme Court could get rid of the law that gives more than 20 million Americans health insurance coverage. Story: https://wfts.tv/32tOB2t

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

Joe Biden plans to cut taxes, boost health care and reduce college debt during his first term

 A Joe Biden presidency will potentially impact the personal finances of millions of Americans, from taxes, college tuition, health care and housing.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Vaccine Expert Peter Hotez Says Pfizer Vaccine Creates New Challenges

 Buzzkill alert -- Dr. Peter Hotez is serving up a test tube full of very cautious optimism about Pfizer's huge coronavirus vaccine announcement. The renowned..
TMZ.com
Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go' [Video]

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged the public to stick to Covid-19 rules despitepharmaceutical giant Pfizer announcing it has made a vaccine breakthrough.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published
Biden begins planning for his presidency [Video]

Biden begins planning for his presidency

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential transition on a number of fronts. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vaccine process 'must be grounded in science' -Biden [Video]

Vaccine process 'must be grounded in science' -Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine approval process must be guided by science so the public can have confidence it is safe and effective.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election [Video]

Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election

Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders [Video]

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published