Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer 's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism.

Biden begins planning for his presidency U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential transition on a number of fronts. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing Boris Johnson has urged the public to stick to Covid-19 rules despitepharmaceutical giant Pfizer announcing it has made a vaccine breakthrough.

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease.

Buzzkill alert -- Dr. Peter Hotez is serving up a test tube full of very cautious optimism about Pfizer's huge coronavirus vaccine announcement. The renowned..

A Joe Biden presidency will potentially impact the personal finances of millions of Americans, from taxes, college tuition, health care and housing.

Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional Democrats fear the Supreme Court could get rid of the law that gives more than 20 million Americans health insurance coverage. Story: https://wfts.tv/32tOB2t

Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.

President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as he cheered news about the promising development of a..

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to helpfight the spread of coronavirus as the country passed 10 million confirmedcases.

Brayden Harrington says former VP, who also stuttered as a child, gave him the confidence not to shy away from speaking

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from last week's election.