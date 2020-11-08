Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:08s - Published
2 minutes ago
Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov.
9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed
Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism.
Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
