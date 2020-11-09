Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida
Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eta's impact on SWFL [Video]

Eta's impact on SWFL

Eta's bring s flooding and power outages to Southwest Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:10Published
WEB EXTRA: Tropical Storm Eta Floods South Florida Streets [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Tropical Storm Eta Floods South Florida Streets

Rain from Tropical Storm Eta flooded streets across South Florida on Monday. Authorities were urging residents to stay put to avoid getting stuck in flooded streets.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:25Published
Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys

Ted Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm with maximum winds estimated to be near 65 mph.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published