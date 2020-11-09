Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary

When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm.

Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller in an acting capacity.

According to Business Insider, even lawmakers who were previously critical of Esper's policies were taken aback.

Rep.

Adam Smith (D-WA) said Trump's 'childish' and 'reckless' firing before the projected presidential transition in January could destabilize the Pentagon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was blunt with her remarks in a brief statement.

The abrupt firing of Secretary Esper is disturbing evidence that President Trump is intent on using his final days in office to sow chaos in our American Democracy and around the world.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi