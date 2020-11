Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Participant Believes He Received The Real Deal, Not A Placebo Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Participant Believes He Received The Real Deal, Not A Placebo One of more than 200 participants in Colorado in a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth has kept up his exercising and normal routine. Michael Rouse, 66, of Central Park, is taking part in the Moderna study for the coronavirus vaccine. 0

