Mississippi State game postponed because of coronavirus

Due to positive coronavirus cases, exposure, and non coronavirus injuries Mississippi State will not play Auburn this weekend.

This weekend because of the coronavirus... will not play this weekend because of the coronavirus... wtvas chelsea brown was in starkville to find out how some students feel about the postponed game.

Im standing right here in front of davis wade stadium, its pretty quiet here and it will be quiet this weekend too.

The mississippi state bulldogs and the auburn tigers will not play this weekend because of positive coronavirus cases on state's football team... grady cothan- senior "disappointed for sure, i'm a senior so it is my last football season."

Students are disapointed the game against auburn will not happen this week but understand safety is important.

Sarah johnson- junior "to me it just makes sense to postpone it if there is a rise in coronavirus cases, it needed to not happen so less people get sick."

Msu director of athletics john cohen said in a statement "based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-covid injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for saturday's game against auburn."

I spoke with the owner of a local reasturant about how this will affect his business.

Bart wood- owner little dooey "it is what it is, and we are just going to have to do what we have to do.

It is good that the game is rescheduled in december which will help our december time which is typically our slower time here in starkville."

Little dooey owner bart wood said he feels for the athletes who have been preparing for the game.

"it is always tough to restart something when you already started something, i feel for those guys getting ready for it then having to pause."

Tag: msu rescheduled for december 12th.

The athletic department will announce a kick off time and let you know where you can watch the game.

In starkville chelsea brown wtva 9 news