Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Egg Bowl is still on

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Egg Bowl is still on

Egg Bowl is still on

Despite coronavirus causing cancelations of so many events, the Egg Bowl is still scheduled for Saturday.

Rise in coronavirus cases, ole miss will still play in the egg bowl..

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff joins us live from ole miss's campus with how folks there are preparing for the event.

I'm outside the football stadium here at ole miss where the rebels are scheduled to host the mississippi state bulldogs in this year's egg bowl.

We got the chance to speak with some people from around oxford about the big game, and how the pandemic is impacting their football experience.

."

"it's really just been an adjustment for everyone."

Andrew is a band member at ole miss.

He's a proud saxophone player.

He explained how band members are getting ready for the egg bowl.

"we have specialized masks for us.

We are only marching half the band at the same time."

He said performing in the egg bowl this year is on a volunteer basis .

"it's important to me at least just to see the school competition and rivalry, as well as all the school spirit come out."

, businesses in oxford also depend on sports season to bring in more traffic.

"brings in a lot of business.

Mississippi state, brings a lot of people to oxford."

Alana reemsnyder is a bartender at boure is oxford's square.

She said boure gets a good number of customers nowaday.

"i think when first reopened, people just wanted to get out, and so we were pretty busy the first couple weeks, and now it's pretty normal."

Reemsnyder is hoping the game will bring in more customers to the area.

"we need the, we need the money definitely."

This year, the egg bowl is not on thanksgiving.

It's scheduled this coming saturday.

Live in oxford, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

Meanwhile, coronavirus in




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg cookers, toasters, more

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for *$22.49 with free shipping* for Prime...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Best Bites: Turkey Cranberry and Brie Egg Rolls [Video]

Best Bites: Turkey Cranberry and Brie Egg Rolls

Egg rolls are coming up as one of my favorite appetizers. I mean, where can you go wrong? You can fill them up any way you like!These Turkey, Cranberry, and Brie Egg Rolls are the perfect way to use up..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 01:12Published
Best Bites: Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts [Video]

Best Bites: Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts

It’s that time of the year when pumpkin everything is absolutely mandatory! We’re loving these Baked Pumpkin Donuts right now, and they’re just too easy to bake...no more pulling out the deep..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 00:59Published
Fan Favorite Wings Perfect for Game Day! [Video]

Fan Favorite Wings Perfect for Game Day!

It's football season! So throw on your favorite jersey and fire up the fryer because Chef Adrianne Calvo is here today! Adrianne joins us to share her favorite recipe for game day wings and her special..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:16Published