Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

Despite coronavirus causing cancelations of so many events, the Egg Bowl is still scheduled for Saturday.

Egg Bowl is still on

Rise in coronavirus cases, ole miss will still play in the egg bowl..

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff joins us live from ole miss's campus with how folks there are preparing for the event.

I'm outside the football stadium here at ole miss where the rebels are scheduled to host the mississippi state bulldogs in this year's egg bowl.

We got the chance to speak with some people from around oxford about the big game, and how the pandemic is impacting their football experience.

."

"it's really just been an adjustment for everyone."

Andrew is a band member at ole miss.

He's a proud saxophone player.

He explained how band members are getting ready for the egg bowl.

"we have specialized masks for us.

We are only marching half the band at the same time."

He said performing in the egg bowl this year is on a volunteer basis .

"it's important to me at least just to see the school competition and rivalry, as well as all the school spirit come out."

, businesses in oxford also depend on sports season to bring in more traffic.

"brings in a lot of business.

Mississippi state, brings a lot of people to oxford."

Alana reemsnyder is a bartender at boure is oxford's square.

She said boure gets a good number of customers nowaday.

"i think when first reopened, people just wanted to get out, and so we were pretty busy the first couple weeks, and now it's pretty normal."

Reemsnyder is hoping the game will bring in more customers to the area.

"we need the, we need the money definitely."

This year, the egg bowl is not on thanksgiving.

It's scheduled this coming saturday.

Live in oxford, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

Meanwhile, coronavirus in