Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state.

"I am confident of the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth and will safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.


Kamal Nath Kamal Nath 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India

