Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state.
"I am confident of the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth and will safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-polls results, former chief minister of state and senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath on November 06 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are engaging in horse-trading yet again in the state as they realised that they're going to suffer a massive defeat. He said, "MP voters whole-heartedly voted for truth in recently concluded by-elections for 28 seats. Since BJP has realised that they're going to suffer a massive defeat, so they are engaging in horse-trading yet again. Many independent MLAs have been approached. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP on November 03. The result will be declared on November 10.
Strong rooms are established in different locations of Madhya Pradesh and were opened on November 10 ahead of counting of votes for assembly by-polls. Counting of votes began for by-polls in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states on November 10. Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats will begin from 8 AM. The result will be declared on the official website of Election Commission of India.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said,..
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as..