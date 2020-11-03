Voters of MP will support truth and will safeguard future of state: Kamal Nath

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state.

