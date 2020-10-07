Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of J and K's Shopian on November 10.

The troops of 178 Battalion CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Shopian.

Brief exchange of fire occurred between the troops and the terrorists at 6 am, this morning.