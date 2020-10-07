Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Traffic movement resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in Poonch. High-altitude road was inundated after heavy snowfall. Workers have cleared the snow till Pir Panjal Pass.
Higher reaches of Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, following which snow clearing operations by local authority were underway on Mughal Road in Rajouri. Heavy machinery such as JCB is being used to clear snow in the region. The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian to Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Monday, isolated heavy falls were observed over Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature in Jammu was at 20.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 12.6 degree Celsius.
The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it. They felicitated the corona warriors. Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.
At least four terrorists have been gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu on November 19. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J-K Police received input about the movement of terrorists from Samba sector towards Nagrota. When the terrorists reached the toll plaza they were trapped and eliminated by the security forces. Total 11 AK-47 rifles and several grenades have been recovered. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19.
Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar reacted on Nagrota encounter. He said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into India to disturb Panchayat election in Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have done good job by neutralising the terrorists. Kumar added that the intention of the killed terrorists was to disturb the elections in the valley. "We are providing security to the candidates and there is no need o worry," he said.