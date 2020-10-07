Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J and K's Kutpora

Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of J and K's Shopian on November 10.

The troops of 178 Battalion CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Shopian.

Brief exchange of fire occurred between the troops and the terrorists at 6 am, this morning.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shopian Shopian town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Traffic resumes on Mughal Road in Poonch after snow clearance [Video]

Traffic resumes on Mughal Road in Poonch after snow clearance

Traffic movement resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in Poonch. High-altitude road was inundated after heavy snowfall. Workers have cleared the snow till Pir Panjal Pass.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Watch: Snow clearance operation underway on Mughal Road in J&K's Rajouri [Video]

Watch: Snow clearance operation underway on Mughal Road in J&K's Rajouri

Higher reaches of Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, following which snow clearing operations by local authority were underway on Mughal Road in Rajouri. Heavy machinery such as JCB is being used to clear snow in the region. The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian to Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Monday, isolated heavy falls were observed over Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature in Jammu was at 20.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 12.6 degree Celsius.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, civilians injured

 As it targeted civilian areas, several innocent civilians were injured. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
DNA

J&K: Army Jawan martyred by Pakistani forces along LOC in Rajouri district

 The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.
DNA

One Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LOC

 One army jawan was killed on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing led to severe..
IndiaTimes

Terrorists crossing LoC won't be able to go back, says Army Chief on Nagrota operation

 Army Chief General Naravane asserts that whoever crosses the LoC won't be able to go back after the successful operation in Nagrota.
DNA
Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch [Video]

Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch

The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it. They felicitated the corona warriors. Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Jammu and Kashmir Police Jammu and Kashmir Police State police force of Jammu and Kashmir, India

Watch: Aftermath of Nagrota encounter in which 4 terrorists killed [Video]

Watch: Aftermath of Nagrota encounter in which 4 terrorists killed

At least four terrorists have been gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu on November 19. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J-K Police received input about the movement of terrorists from Samba sector towards Nagrota. When the terrorists reached the toll plaza they were trapped and eliminated by the security forces. Total 11 AK-47 rifles and several grenades have been recovered. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Pakistan trying to disrupt civic elections in J-K: Kashmir IGP on Nagrota encounter [Video]

Pakistan trying to disrupt civic elections in J-K: Kashmir IGP on Nagrota encounter

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar reacted on Nagrota encounter. He said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into India to disturb Panchayat election in Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have done good job by neutralising the terrorists. Kumar added that the intention of the killed terrorists was to disturb the elections in the valley. "We are providing security to the candidates and there is no need o worry," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J-K's Kutpora


newKerala.com - Published

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, says Jammu and Kashmir police

 Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the...
Zee News - Published

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian

 Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian [Video]

Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published
Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian [Video]

Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in J&K's Shopian on October 7. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on October 6 after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published