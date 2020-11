Dykes: We need to get the job done Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 days ago Dykes: We need to get the job done Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says they need to go into their Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia with confidence and need to 'get the job done' on Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like