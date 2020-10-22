Global  
 

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Hancock’s comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough.

Report by Browna.

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
PM serves up new hospital food [Video]

PM serves up new hospital food

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Health Secretary: No child should go hungry [Video]

Health Secretary: No child should go hungry

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that no child should go hungry whileinsisting that millions has already been provided to councils to help theircommunities.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2 [Video]

Health secretary confirms more cities to move to Tier 2

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Pfizer vaccine looks promising, but logistical challenges lie ahead [Video]

Pfizer vaccine looks promising, but logistical challenges lie ahead

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

