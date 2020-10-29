Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

Plus, extra-curricular activities and athletic programs being put on pause.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases middle and high schoolers will stay on remote learning.

Changes coming to the Vigo County School Corporation

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

Covid 19 case numbers continue to rise across vigo county.

That's why the school corporation is taking steps to protect its students and staff.

It's a story we first brought you on news 10 first at five.

Now -- news 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has more from school officials and what you need to know.

Changes are being made for vigo county middle and high schoolers that's because of the continued spread of covid 19.

"mask up" it's a phrase that's been on the vigo county school corporation adminstration building since spring.

Now -- it's a plea to the community.

"we have to decide what kind of community we want to be.

Are we going to hold large events?

Are we going to be reckless in our personal lives or are we going to think about our communities children?"

Bill riley is the director of communications for the vigo county school corporation.

Monday -- they announced all middle schools in the district will begin remote learning thursday.

High schools will continue remote learning.

Both -- until november 30th.

That's because the number of staff members who are having to quarintine.

The high number of cases in the county.

And their ability to contact trace.

Vigo county health commissioner dr. darren brucken says most cases impacting the school... are being transmitted outside of school...then brought on school grounds.

"it's preventing us from having school now and so i think we need the community to step up and say what i am doing even if i don't have a child in school is making it so a child in our community cannot learn."

The corporation is also pausing extra and co-curricular activites... and all athletic programs. that will happen until at least novemeber 16th.

"you're talking about music programs you're talking about drama you're talking about athletics.

These are things that enrich our childrens education.

They stick out in their high school experience.

/// i ask our community to help us give these experiences to our children because right now they are in serious danger for the rest of the year."

Riley says they'll continue tracking cases... consulting with the health department and with coaches and staff to keep everyone safe.

He says if things continue to worsen -- they will keep pushing things back reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10.

Back to you.