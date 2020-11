Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:48s - Published 33 seconds ago

Given that Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is showing a high level of effectiveness, Fauci called the development “extraordinary.”

Some likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

THE IDEA OF A CORONAVIRUSVACCINE IN 2021 IS LOOKINGMORE LIKELY.

THAT'S ACCORDINGTO WEST PALM BEACH'SINFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALISTDOCTOR DAVID DODSON.

THEPFIZER VACCINE IS JUST ONETREATMENT BEING TESTED WITHTRIALS UNDERWAY HERE IN SOUTHFLORIDA.

ASTRA-ZENECA ISPREPARING TO RELEASE FINDINGSON ITS VACCINE WITHIN WEEKS.SEVERAL OTHER TRIALS ARE ALSOEXPECTED TO SHARE THEIR DATABY THE END OF THE YEAR.“THE LOGISTICS BECOME APROBLEM FIRST YOU HAVE TO KNOWTHE VACCINE IS EFFICACIOUS,THAT IT WORKS, SO FARPRELIMINARY DATA IS IT SEEMSTO BE SAFE BUT THEN LOGISTICSKICK IN AND YOU HAVE TO FIGUREOUT HOW TO ADMINISTER IT”GETTING THE VACCINE TO THEWIDE PUBLIC COULD TAKE AWHILE.

IN FLORIDA, THE PLANWOULD BE TO GET IT TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND EMERGENRESPONDERS FIR