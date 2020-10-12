MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls. Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 03 said the people of state have participated in today's by-polls with enthusiasm, BJP's victory will be bumper in the elections. He said, "People participated in today's by-polls with enthusiasm. Public had overcome the fear of COVID-19 and cast their votes in large number. This is the strength of our democracy. There has been a bumper voting, our victory will also be bumper." By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.
Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth. The Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-free". Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain said, "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once." Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson. Watch the full video for more details.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.
28 assembly seats are up for grabs in Madhya Pradesh and it’s a battle of prestige for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March this year, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government. Three other Congress MLAs followed later and joined the BJP. Another three seats in the Assembly are vacant due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs. The bypolls will decide whether Shivraj Chouhan retains the Chief Minister’s post or whether Kamal Nath will make a comeback. BJP needs to win 9 out of 28 seats to get a majority in the house while Congress faces an uphill task. The Congress has to win at least 21 seats in order to give itself the chance to bargain with the BSP, SP and Independent MLAs, and has to win on all 28 seats if it wants to reach the halfway mark. Watch the full video for all the details.
On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot. However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale. We've demanded EC for re-polling at 2 places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration." Firing incidents were reported in Morena and Mehgaon of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.
Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on October 11 during a rally made a controversial statement by comparing the financial background of Kamal Nath and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dinesh Gurjar said, "Kamal Nath is India's no.2 industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a starved household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood." Replying to this statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth and his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A CM from humble origins is what irks the Congress."
