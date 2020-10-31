MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls.
Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done.
There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on November 10 said that he is confident that voters of Madhya Pradesh will support truth and will safeguard the future of the state. "I am confident of the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will support the truth and will safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath.
Senior leader of Congress party, Digvijaya Singh raised question mark over Election Commission's action against former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. "It's a strange order. After an advisory was given to him, he gave no further statements. The statement, which is being mentioned about, is from October 13. I think this order is unfair. We're contemplating as to what legal suggestion has to be taken," said Digvijaya Singh while talking to media. Election Commission had revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
