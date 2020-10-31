MP by-polls: EVMs not tamper-proof, selective tampering was done, alleges Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls.

Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done.

There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.