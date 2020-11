Michigan man moved to tears as the US elects first female vice-president Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Michigan man moved to tears as the US elects first female vice-president This is the moment a US man was moved to tears after Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman of colour to be elected vice-president. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend