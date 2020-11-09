Supreme Court to hear arguments on ACA
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fateJoe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it.
Gov. Newsom Talks About Rising COVID-19 Case Rates In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom provides an update to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses this week's oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court (11-9-2020)