Supreme Court ACA 11.10.20
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could impact the Affordable Care Act.

An estimated 21 million uninsured americans and 54 million people with pre-existing conditions would lose insurance it the law is struck down.

But it appears even the most conservative of justices... including chief justice john roberts... are unwilling to strike down the entire law.

"i think it's hard for you to argue that congress, um, intended the entire act of fall.

It's a mandate were struck down, uh, when the same congress that lowered the penalty to zero, uh, did not even try to repeal the rest of the act.

Uh, i think, uh, frankly that they wanted the court to do that.

Uh, but that's not our job."

L3: abc 36 news white u.s. supreme court hears affordable care act lawsuit the law was previously upheld by the supreme court twice, in 20-12 and 20-15.

The court is expected to make a decision in june of next year.

