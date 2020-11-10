Woodford Reserve 2020 Holiday Bottle 11102020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The bottle this year features the festive artwork by Nick Hirst a UK-based architect..

The painting -- called "winter slumber" -- captures the contrast between the warm, wooden interior of the historic warehouse at woodford reserve, and the stone exterior of the building.

This snowy scene, recognizable to all guests who have visited woodford reserve over the last 24 years, celebrates the fact that whiskey ages year-around, regardless of weather.

The artist said he actually kept a bottle of woodford reserve on the drawing board while he worked on the painting as a reminder of the color palette..

The one-liter bottles come with a price tag of $49.99.

