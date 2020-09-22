Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross face tougher restrictions in Scotland

Care home resident Mary Fowler is pleading to be allowed to see her familyagain, with the 104-year-old saying the lack of contact is "cutting me tobits". Mrs Fowler - a resident at a care home in Glenrothes, Fife - has hadonly limited visits with one of her children and has been unable to see heryounger grandchildren.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at
the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90.
Miners who were convicted during the 1980s strikes will receive a formalpardon. Those convicted of breach of the peace and similar crimes will havethe offences forgiven under a Bill which will be presented to the ScottishParliament.
Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels. Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.
