Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross face tougher restrictions in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross face tougher restrictions in Scotland

Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross face tougher restrictions in Scotland

Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid.

The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Angus, Scotland Angus, Scotland Council area of Scotland


Fife Fife Council area of Scotland

104-year-old care home resident begs to see her family again [Video]

104-year-old care home resident begs to see her family again

Care home resident Mary Fowler is pleading to be allowed to see her familyagain, with the 104-year-old saying the lack of contact is "cutting me tobits". Mrs Fowler - a resident at a care home in Glenrothes, Fife - has hadonly limited visits with one of her children and has been unable to see heryounger grandchildren.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Sean Connery's ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland [Video]

Sean Connery's ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland

A portion of Sean Connery's ashes will be scattered in his beloved Scottish homeland, in accordance with his final wishes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

Covid: The new lockdown rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

 Wales has finished its circuit-breaker while England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all have restrictions.
BBC News

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Daily coronavirus deaths in Scotland at highest level since May [Video]

Daily coronavirus deaths in Scotland at highest level since May

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Scotland has hit its highest levelsince May, Nicola Sturgeon has said during her daily coronavirus briefing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’

Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the nation saying the best chance to secure some“Christmas cheer” is to stick to the different tiered restrictions for areasacross Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Scottish Parliament Scottish Parliament Devolved parliament of Scotland

Scottish miners convicted during 1980s strike to receive pardon [Video]

Scottish miners convicted during 1980s strike to receive pardon

Miners who were convicted during the 1980s strikes will receive a formalpardon. Those convicted of breach of the peace and similar crimes will havethe offences forgiven under a Bill which will be presented to the ScottishParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Extinction Rebellion activists climb on top of Scottish Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion activists climb on top of Scottish Parliament

Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels. Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar [Video]

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Member of the Scottish Parliament representative of the people who has been elected to serve in the Scottish Parliament

Related news from verified sources

Sturgeon reveals three council areas to face tougher restrictions in Scotland

Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level 3 of Scotland’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid in Scotland: Tougher restrictions imposed in three council areas

Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross will be moved from level two to level three of Scotland's five-tier...
BBC News - Published