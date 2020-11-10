'Bihar lacked in adhering to Covid norms during poll campaign': Health Ministry

Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory.

However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted.

"During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state.

We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory.

After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said.

Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.