AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 weeks ago AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said she would be against Emanuel joining a Biden administration. “Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick.” According to Fox News AOC said Emanuel joining the Biden administration would be a "hostile" move. 0

