AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices.

The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.

On Monday, US Rep.

Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said she would be against Emanuel joining a Biden administration.

“Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick.” According to Fox News AOC said Emanuel joining the Biden administration would be a "hostile" move.


