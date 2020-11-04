Global  
 

Virtual event celebrates 66th Women of the Year Awards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Mel Giedroyc presents the 66th Women Of The Year Awards to celebrateinspirational women from the fields of health, tech and music in a uniquevirtual event that will pay tribute to key workers and NHS staff.


Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is “ready to inject hope into millions of arms this winter” as news of a potential vaccine gives promise to mass roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

 Greater Manchester hospitals are treating "more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave".
BBC News

 Shoppers pass by a sign promoting the NHS COVID-19 app | Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happens when an app designed to help people..
The Verge

Jennifer Lopez will be presented with WSJ. Magazine’s Pop Culture Innovator of the Year Award during a livestream ceremony on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
For its 160-year anniversary, you can step up and support the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:28Published