Virtual event celebrates 66th Women of the Year Awards
Mel Giedroyc presents the 66th Women Of The Year Awards to celebrateinspirational women from the fields of health, tech and music in a uniquevirtual event that will pay tribute to key workers and NHS staff.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is “ready to inject hope into millions of arms this winter” as news of a potential vaccine gives promise to mass roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn