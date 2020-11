Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:05s - Published Vatican Releases Theodore McCarrick Investigation Report The Vatican has released it’s long-awaited report on the rise and fall of former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend