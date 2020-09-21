8 dead after wall collapses at under construction factory in Jodhpur

At least eight people died and six others got injured after a wall collapsed at an under construction factory in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The incident took place in Basni Police Station area on November 10.

Rescue operation is still underway.

Rajasthan government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the victims and Rs 40,000 for the seriously injured victims.