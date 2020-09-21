Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 dead after wall collapses at under construction factory in Jodhpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:58s - Published
8 dead after wall collapses at under construction factory in Jodhpur

8 dead after wall collapses at under construction factory in Jodhpur

At least eight people died and six others got injured after a wall collapsed at an under construction factory in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The incident took place in Basni Police Station area on November 10.

Rescue operation is still underway.

Rajasthan government has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the victims and Rs 40,000 for the seriously injured victims.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jodhpur Jodhpur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as COVID cases surge in Rajasthan [Video]

Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as COVID cases surge in Rajasthan

In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Jaisalmer border

 Prime Minister can visit the Jaisalmer border of Rajasthan this time to celebrate Diwali. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, may also..
DNA
WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine to be established in India: PM Modi [Video]

WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine to be established in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine in India. "It will strengthen the research on traditional medicines," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has..
IndiaTimes

WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda,..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

6 labourers killed, 10 injured as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Jodhpur

Six labourers were killed and 10 others injured after the wall of an under-construction factory...
IndiaTimes - Published