8 dead after wall collapses at under construction factory in Jodhpur

In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global Centre on traditional medicine in India. "It will strengthen the research on traditional medicines," said PM Modi.