Mickelson: McIlroy will win Grand Slam Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Mickelson: McIlroy will win Grand Slam Phil Mickelson says he has no doubt that Rory McIlroy will eventually win The Masters and complete golf's career Grand Slam at Augusta National. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like