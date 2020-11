Mickelson: Rory will complete career slam Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Mickelson: Rory will complete career slam Phil Mickelson thinks Rory McIlroy will complete his career grand slam and expects him to be in with a chance of winning the Masters come Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Phil Mickelson backs Rory McIlroy to win Masters but it might not be this year Phil Mickelson is adamant that Rory McIlroy will win the Masters to complete the career grand slam.

Belfast Telegraph - Published 10 hours ago