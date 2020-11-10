Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics confirmed the death of Tommy Heinsohn.

Tommy was the ultimate Celtic.

For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy's advice and insights … He will be remembered forever, Boston Celtics Owners, via ESPN.

Heinsohn spent his entire professional career with the Celtics, winning a total of eight titles; seven straight from 1959 to 1965.

He was also named an NBA All-Star six times, was Rookie of the Year in 1957 and was a four-time All-NBA second team honoree.

Heinsohn retired in 1965 with a career total of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds.

He went on to coach the Celtics from 1969 to 1978, leading the team to two titles and was named NBA coach of the year in 1973.

In 2015, Heinsohn was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach, making him one of four people to be inducted as both a player and coach.

In 1981, Heinsohn partnered with Mike Gorman to create a Celtics' commentator tandem that lasted decades.

Roughly 2800 times I sat down with Tommy to broadcast a game.

Every time it was special … Celtics Nation has lost its finest voice.

Rest In Peace my friend, Mike Gorman, via Twitter