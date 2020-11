Cheryl Burke Says DWTS Judging Scores Are ‘Not Consistent’ Following Elimination with AJ McLean Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 days ago Cheryl Burke Says DWTS Judging Scores Are ‘Not Consistent’ Following Elimination with AJ McLean The professional dancer said she already had her and AJ McLean's "two routines choreographed for the semifinals" before being eliminated 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Best Dancing With the Stars Professional Dancers



These "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers are all-stars in their own right. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 22:17 Published on September 30, 2020