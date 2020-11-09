Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence

Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts



President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' have chosen a Covid-19 transition advisory board. The newly appointed team is led by established public health officials and staffed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 29 minutes ago

Pitt Senior Vice Chancellor To Lead President-Elect Biden's Transition Team



A senior vice chancellor at Pitt will help lead President-elect Joe Biden's transition team. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published 36 minutes ago