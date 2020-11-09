Global  
 

Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Natalie Brand reports on Trump Administration continuing legal battle to overturn election results (11-10-2020)


