Arizona: Despite Trump's Claims, Biden Wins State

President-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump in Arizona's 2020 presidential election.

That's according to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who made the announcement on Monday.

Business Insider reports that Hobbs stressed the legitimacy of the count in her statement.

This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness, in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona Secretary of State The certification came as President Donald Trump's legal team continues to push baseless claims of voter fraud at an event in the state.


