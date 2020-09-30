Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October
Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October
Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year.
Gloria Tso reports.
