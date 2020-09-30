Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX [Video]

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told Reuters on Monday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

EU advances plan to slap tariffs on US goods over Boeing aid

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union pressed ahead Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services..
WorldNews

Japanese creators hopes to put flying cars in the sky by 2023

 Once the stuff of fantasy, flying cars have become serious business with big players like Boeing, Airbus and Uber investing in the market -- likely to be worth..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Losing More 737 MAX Orders, Boeing Eyes Jet's U.S. Return but Europe Tariffs Loom

Boeing Co. lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in October, and delivered 13...
Newsmax - Published

Boeing reports more 737 Max cancelations as FAA review approaches 'finish line'

Boeing reported additional cancellations and zero orders of the 737 Max just as the FAA gets ready to...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max [Video]

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, saying after that he liked what he saw, but there is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
FAA Chief Tests Changes To Boeing's Grounded 737 Max [Video]

FAA Chief Tests Changes To Boeing's Grounded 737 Max

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration began a test flight of Chicago-based Boeing’s revamped 737 Max jetliner on Wednesday as his agency considers whether to allow the plane to return to..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:49Published
FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX [Video]

FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX

FAA chief Steve Dickson will take the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, testing upgrades that the planemaker says should prevent a repeat of the two fatal crashes that saw the jet grounded...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published