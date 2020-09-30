Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year.

Once the stuff of fantasy, flying cars have become serious business with big players like Boeing, Airbus and Uber investing in the market -- likely to be worth..

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union pressed ahead Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services..

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told Reuters on Monday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

