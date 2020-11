Boca Helping Hands needs donations for Thanksgiving

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:21s - Published 6 minutes ago

John Carroll Catholic High School in Fort Pierce is moving all students to virtual school after nine students tested positive for COVID-19.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONLOOKS AT WORK ALREADYUNDERWAY.<< (SOT1:26:23) 9 SEC (CAN YOUCOVER AT LEAST FIVE SECONDS OFTHIS SOT) THE DEMAND FOR OURFEEDING PROGRAMS SINCE THEPANDEMIC STARTED AFFECTING USHAS GONE UP DRAMATICALLY.NATS: (VO) GREG HAZLE IS WITHBOCA HELPING HANDS HE ISALREADY SEEING THE INCREASE INDEMAND..

AS HIS ORGANIZATIONLOOKS O PROVIDE MORETHANKSGIVING MEALS THAN EVERBEFOR..

THROUGH THEIR BOXBRIGADE PROGRAM.

(SOT 1:39:25)7 SEC WE HAVE SIGNED UPAPPROXIMATELY ALMOSTFOUR-THOUSAND NEW FAMILIES FORPANTRY BAG FEEDING PROGRAMNATS: (VO) THREE-THOUSANDFAMILIES HAVE REGISTERED FOR ABOX, THAT'S A THOUSAND MOREFAMILIES THAN LAST YEAR.

THISYEAR AN ANONYMOUS DONER ISPROVING THE TURKEYS.

WHILEMEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY CANDONATE THE COST OF A BOX,$27.50 TO PROVIDE THE SIDEDISHES.

HAZLE SAYS THE NEED ISREAL.

(SOT 2:14:39) 10 SEC ITIS A DIRECT RESULT OF WHAT TPANDEMIC HAS CAUSED IN TERMSOF THE ADDITIONAL KIND OFDESPERATION FOR SIMPLE THINGLIKE FOOD.

NATS: (VO)COUNCILMEMBER ANDY THOMSONSAYS BOCA HELPING HANDS HASANWERED A CRITICAL NEED FORYEARS..

(SOT 15:12:10) 8 SECTHEY'RE DOING THEIR BEST TOTRY AND FIT THAT NEED AND TRYTO PROVIDE MEALS THAT THEYHISTORICALLY HAVE BEEN ABLE TODO TO THE MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY WHO NEED IT.

NATS:(VO) HAZLE SAYS THEY'VE NEVERFED AS MANY PEOPLE AS THEYHAVE THIS YEAR.

(SOT 5:47:42)2 SEC A FRIEND IN NEED IS AFRIEND INDEED.

(TODD'S TAG)HAZLE SAYS THERE ARE FOURLOCATIONS WHERE FOOD WILL BEDISTRIBUTED.

HE SAYS PEOPLECAN PICK UP FOOD AT THEIR EASTAND WEST BOCA LOCATIONS,LANTANA, AND BOYNTON BEACH.WE'VE PUT MORE INFORMATIONABOUT THE PROGRAM AND HOW TODONATE ON OUR WEBSITE<WFLX.COM // WPTV.COM